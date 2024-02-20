University of Puerto Rico to host first AI international congress

An AI-generated image featuring the clock tower of the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras campus.

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) is “taking a step towards the future” of higher education, academic research and service by hosting the First International Congress on Artificial Intelligence. The event will feature international experts from the U.S. mainland, Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain.

The AI congress is scheduled for March 1 at the UPR’s Río Piedras campus theater from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Vice Presidency of Professional and Distance Programs of the UPR central administration, led by Ana Lucumi, organized the event to provide academia, private entities, government agencies and businesses with factual and expert-backed information on AI.

“The University of Puerto Rico will be the first academic institution to bring experts to the island to discuss a topic that will change the way we perceive and work in this world, artificial intelligence,” UPR President Luis Ferrao said. “This initiative will open up new opportunities for growth and development in an ethical, sustainable and environmentally friendly manner for our island in the technological sphere.”

Experts participating in the panel include Jake Williams from Drexel University, Rene Kizilcec from Cornell University, María Granduri from Somos NLP, and María del Mar Pérez San-Agustín from Université Paul Sabatier Toulouse III.

The panel also features Ronald Pérez from the University of Costa Rica, César De La Fuente from the University of Pennsylvania, Juan Fernando Aristizábal from the University of Valle, and Guillermo López-Díaz and Inzolia Yuma from UNESCO.

The congress will culminate with a panel discussion where experts and a responsive panel will deliberate on the present and potential impact of AI in Puerto Rico. Discussions will also cover several collaborative agreements, including a significant project to be signed with UNESCO.