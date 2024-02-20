Type to search

In-Brief

University of Puerto Rico to host first AI international congress

NIMB Staff February 20, 2024
An AI-generated image featuring the clock tower of the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras campus.

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) is “taking a step towards the future” of higher education, academic research and service by hosting the First International Congress on Artificial Intelligence. The event will feature international experts from the U.S. mainland, Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain.

The AI congress is scheduled for March 1 at the UPR’s Río Piedras campus theater from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Vice Presidency of Professional and Distance Programs of the UPR central administration, led by Ana Lucumi, organized the event to provide academia, private entities, government agencies and businesses with factual and expert-backed information on AI.

“The University of Puerto Rico will be the first academic institution to bring experts to the island to discuss a topic that will change the way we perceive and work in this world, artificial intelligence,” UPR President Luis Ferrao said. “This initiative will open up new opportunities for growth and development in an ethical, sustainable and environmentally friendly manner for our island in the technological sphere.”

Experts participating in the panel include Jake Williams from Drexel University, Rene Kizilcec from Cornell University, María Granduri from Somos NLP, and María del Mar Pérez San-Agustín from Université Paul Sabatier Toulouse III. 

The panel also features Ronald Pérez from the University of Costa Rica, César De La Fuente from the University of Pennsylvania, Juan Fernando Aristizábal from the University of Valle, and Guillermo López-Díaz and Inzolia Yuma from UNESCO.

The congress will culminate with a panel discussion where experts and a responsive panel will deliberate on the present and potential impact of AI in Puerto Rico. Discussions will also cover several collaborative agreements, including a significant project to be signed with UNESCO.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Seizing the 4th Industrial Revolution: Maximizing talent development through WIOA
Contributor February 12, 2024
LMM airport operator adds 3 ‘janitor’ robots with AI tech to its staff
Contributor February 9, 2024
Wovenware gets nod from San Juan as tech innovator, business leader
Contributor January 24, 2024
Puerto Rico telecom execs are the constant in an ever-changing market
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 27, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This public-private partnership is a way to meet the port infrastructure needs in the hands of the largest independent port operator in the world … to achieve the goal of increasing the arrival of cruise ships to the island and to continue promoting the development of the tourism sector and the local economy.”

 

Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), on the completion of financial arrangements between the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and San Juan Cruise Port for the San Juan Bay cruise terminal public-private partnership project.

Related Stories

Seizing the 4th Industrial Revolution: Maximizing talent development through WIOA
LMM airport operator adds 3 ‘janitor’ robots with AI tech to its staff
Wovenware gets nod from San Juan as tech innovator, business leader
Puerto Rico telecom execs are the constant in an ever-changing market
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.