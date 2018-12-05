AT&T upgrades 460+ cell sites in P.R. to boost performance

December 5, 2018 187

AT&T announced it has upgraded 466 cell sites across Puerto Rico so far this year to help improve network speeds and performance. In doing so, it has added capacity and speed enhancements to the local mobile network.

So far, the carrier has upgraded 164 cell sites in the San Juan metro region, 128 cell sites in the north and east regions, and 174 cell sites in the central, south and west regions.

The enhancements help provide stronger connections, so customers can get the most out of their mobile devices – whether they’re streaming videos, posting to social media or calling and texting, the carrier confirmed.

“We’re focused on bringing a better and faster mobile experience to customers in Puerto Rico. Our continued work and investment in the local wireless network is one way we’re accomplishing that,” said Alexandra Verdiales, AT&T’s vice president of external affairs.

She added that the 4G LTE network is essential to laying the foundation for AT&T’s 5G Evolution, which offers wireless speeds two times faster than standard LTE and is now live in areas of Puerto Rico including the San Juan area, Caguas, Aguadilla, Adjuntas, Culebra and Mayagüez.

“We’re boosting network speeds and capacity, as we continue to densify our wireless network using the latest technology,” she said.

AT&T invested more than $275 million in its Puerto Rico wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017.

“These investments help customers get the best possible experience over the AT&T network, whether at home, at work or on the go. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders,” executives said.