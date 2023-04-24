UPR Aguadilla awards $20K in student grants; gets $5K for food pantry

Jorge Ruscalleda-Reyes, director of the UPR-Aguadilla's Department of Social Sciences.

The University of Puerto Rico in Aguadilla recently distributed a $20,000 donation from the Fundación Ángel Ramos equally among 25 outstanding students from various departments who demonstrated financial need.

Each student, without other forms of financial assistance, received $800 for their studies, the school confirmed.

“Thanks to the donation from the Ángel Ramos Foundation, today we can grant this stimulus to our outstanding students to continue fostering their studies,” said the director of the Department of Social Sciences, Jorge Ruscalleda-Reyes.

“We are honored to be able to serve the institution and Puerto Rican society by helping our young people to continue with their academic goals,” he said.

UPR Aguadilla Chancellor Sonia Rivera-González said: “We hope that this aid will allow them to continue to grow academically and professionally so that they can achieve their goals.”

UPR Aguadilla gets $5K award for its food pantry

In related news, the school announced it had taken first place and the $5,000 prize in the Basic Needs Assistance Grant Contest from Project Success, a program designed by the U.S. Department of Education to support minority-serving institutions and that aims to strengthen student’s educational results.

“At UPR Aguadilla, we have created several initiatives to support students in different areas and contribute not only to their academic training, but also to their basic and comprehensive health needs. This way, they can focus on the academic part and make progress in achieving their goals,” Rivera-González said.

For the competition, UPR Aguadilla presented the services of the Shark Food Pantry project, an initiative that the school carries out throughout the year in collaboration with Mesón de Amor and the Puerto Rico Food Bank to provide food to their students. The project is led by Sharon Rivera, the dean of student affairs.

“Our greatest desire is to continue providing all possible help so that our students are covered in all areas that are important to them,” Rivera said.