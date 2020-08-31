UPR-Mayagüez’s NSF I-Corps seeks researchers, entrepreneurs

August 31, 2020 314

The National Science Foundation’s Innovation-Corps Site based at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus is looking for researchers, engineers, scientists, and general entrepreneurs who have research-based technology, product ideas, or technology applications and want to evaluate the potential to go commercial.

The goal is to help them lock down entrepreneurial skills through training in the client discovery process and mentoring (for existing entrepreneurs.) The call is open to the university community and the general public.

This third cohort of NSF I-Corps will take place virtually on Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3 and 10. The program is designed so that entrepreneurs can learn about customer discovery and the business model canvas, through educational workshops and one-on-one coaching.

Teams that complete the program will have the chance to request some $2,600 in funding to travel and further validate their business idea. In addition, they have the opportunity to apply to the National NSF I-Corps program to continue developing their business model and the opportunity to get $50,000 to move their idea forward.

The NSF I-Corps will assist participants to prepare their application to the National NSF I-Corps and future applications for SBIRs through the Center for Business and Economic Development, program officials said.

To apply, be a mentor or obtain more information, access: HERE, or send an e-mail. The deadline is Aug. 31st.