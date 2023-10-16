Type to search

UPR, U.S. Census partner to produce statistics for Puerto Rico

Contributor October 16, 2023
Representatives from the University of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Census Bureau sign the collaborative agreement.

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the U.S. Census Bureau have entered a five-year agreement to mutually exchange knowledge for producing data using statistical science and mathematics, aiming to develop new products and services.

The collated data aims to empower the upcoming generation to navigate a diverse workforce and identify new economic development challenges both locally and nationwide, officials said.

“Our institution will join this great challenge of the U.S. Census Bureau and will make available all its human, technical and scientific resources, to produce more relevant and accurate statistical data by expanding our understanding and use of statistical, mathematical and data science,” UPR President Luis Ferrao said.

“This knowledge will help both parties to create future projects in the face of the challenges presented by our new generation of young people and citizens in general,” he said.

Under the agreement, the UPR will facilitate talks between the community and various stakeholders, allowing Census Bureau staff to engage with academia, nonprofit and for-profit organizations, community establishments and other sectors. It will involve the participation of students in projects focusing on strategy formulation and problem-solving and will also organize technical conferences accessible to the broader community.

The collaboration seeks to develop a diverse next-generation workforce that can address economic development challenges and statistical methodology complexities in an increasingly diverse environment. 

The U.S. Census Bureau will foster community interactions, support its staff and other stakeholders, and will facilitate experts to advise and guide educational projects’ development.

