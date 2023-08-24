Type to search

USDA awards $486K for 5 specialty crop projects in Puerto Rico

August 24, 2023
The funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service has awarded Puerto Rico more than $486,000 in fiscal year 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding.

The grant will enable the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture to finance five projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop products and open new market opportunities for the commonwealth’s specialty crop producers, the federal agency stated.

“With this year’s Specialty Crop Block Grant funding, Puerto Rico is investing in innovative projects that will help address the needs of specialty crop producers within the region,” said the USDA under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, Jenny Lester-Moffitt.

“The funded projects will also further USDA’s efforts to ensure U.S. specialty crop products remain competitive in markets across the nation and abroad,” Lester-Moffitt added.

Among the Puerto Rico Agriculture Department’s projects is funding to educate farmers on ways to improve their crops and products, as well as improving management and handling skills. Additional projects focus on areas such as improving the quality of locally grown coffee, education programs for schools and increasing the participation of novice farmers in the island’s specialty crops industry.

The funding for Puerto Rico is part of a total of $72.9 million in noncompetitive fiscal year 2023 SCBGP funding awarded to 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. The funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops.

