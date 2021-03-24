USDA grants $780K to town of Dorado for heavy equipment

The assistance will fund a variety of essential community services, including emergency response vehicles and equipment. (Credit: Cerenzio | Dreamstime.com)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted $780,000 to the town of Dorado, to buy of vehicles and heavy equipment that will serve rural residents, Luis R. García, acting state director for Puerto Rico, confirmed.

“The acquisition will allow the municipality to better address health, safety and security needs of its constituents,” he said.

The funding is part of a global allocation that the federal agency announced, through which it is investing $266 million to build and improve critical community facilities to benefit nearly 3 million rural residents in 16 states and Puerto Rico.

This funding includes $156 million to support health-care related improvements and emergency response services that will benefit nearly 1 million rural residents in nine states and Puerto Rico.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

These investments are going to Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Puerto Rico.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

