Guayacán and Popular announce fellowships for ’21 Venture Accelerator participants

Laura Cantero, Grupo Guayacán’s executive director.

Grupo Guayacán announced Popular’s contribution of $25,000 toward fellowships for companies and nonprofit organizations to participate in the Guayacán Venture Accelerator 2021.

The GVA is a program that provides business training for the executive teams of companies and nonprofit organizations in an accelerated growth stage. The teams are composed of executives, managers, and officers of the participating companies and organizations.

Those interested in being considered for the program and its fellowship fund must go through a competitive application process. The closing date for submissions is Mar. 31, and the application is available online.

“Popular is committed to fostering and accelerating Puerto Rico’s economic development by supporting and empowering our local entrepreneurs through education and capacity building. We see this as a reinvestment strategy that will allow business owners to identify new opportunities for growth,” said Beatriz Polhamus, first vice president of Popular’s Social Commitment division.

Fellowships made possible by Popular’s contribution will go toward the cost of program tuition for nonprofit organizations in the GVA, as well as companies that are Popular clients. The fellowship recipients will be selected by a committee including representation from Guayacán and Popular.

This year, Guayacán expects to select a group of up to 12 companies and nonprofit organizations to participate in the program, which will offer a virtual curriculum of advanced education focused on techniques and tools that will boost the growth plan of these companies and entities.

“At Guayacán, we’re grateful for Popular’s unconditional support to all our programs, particularly for this new collaboration towards expanding access to the GVA program for companies and organizations. We look forward to meeting this new group of participants and we invite everyone to apply,” said Laura Cantero, Grupo Guayacán’s executive director.

Grupo Guayacán will offer an orientation session on the GVA on Mar. 24th featuring veteran GVA instructor and former Guayacán executive director, Robert Dávila.

