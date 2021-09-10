USDA investing $537K in 11 renewable energy projects in Puerto Rico

Agropek's renewable energy project will help it save $1,928 in annual energy costs, and will replace 9,64kw hours of electricity per year, the federal agency confirmed.

The US Department of Agriculture will invest $537,363 in 11 renewable energy infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico, through one loan and 10 grants, to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs.

The allocation to Puerto Rico is part of a global $464 million funding round that the agency announced for operations in 48 states and Puerto Rico.

The agency is financing $129 million of these investments through the Rural Energy for America Program, which provides funding to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. These climate-smart investments will conserve and generate more than 379 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in rural America, which equates to enough electricity to power 35,677 homes per year, the agency noted.

Meanwhile, the USDA is financing $335 million of these investments through the Electric Loan Program, which will help build or improve 1,432 miles of line to strengthen reliability in rural areas. The loans include $102 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage

USDA Rural Development Acting Director for Puerto Rico, Luis R. García, confirmed the list of local projects selected for funding:

Darok Steel Inc. ($19,887 grant for a 35kw photovoltaic system);

José Luis Perez Padin’s Dairy LLC ($20,000 grant for a 40.2kw photovoltaic system);

Eusebio Velez Lorenzo DB Criadero Jireh ($7,422 grant for a 12.6kw photovoltaic system);

La Funadora Inc. ($20,000 grant for a 17.3kw photovoltaic system);

Hacienda Buenos Aires Ranch Resort LLC. ($12,047 grant to purchase and install lighting and refrigeration units, or freezers);

Liselie Reyes Martinez DB Clinica Dental Dra Liselie Reyes ($17,462 grant for a 14.40kw photovoltaic system);

Agropek LLC. ($7,181 grant for a 6.8kw photovoltaic system);

Fusion Properties Management Group Incorporated ($396,828 loan to purchase a 378 kilowatt photovoltaic solar system with a 277.5 kilowatt battery backup);

SW Tourism LLC ($8,818 grant for a 16.32kw photovoltaic system);

Angel R. Otero-Nazario DB Apiario Victor Grabiel ($12,375 grant to purchase and install a hybrid system of 9.38kw photovoltaic system and 34kw wind turbine) and,

Toa Baja Hardware LLC ($15,343 grant for a 26kw photovoltaic system).