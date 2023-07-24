USDA offers grants to help repair community facilities in rural Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico state director, has announced the availability of grants to help repair essential community facilities that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022. The facilities must be located in eligible rural areas and presidentially declared disaster areas.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to deploy every resource we have available to help families and individuals rebuild their lives and their communities,” Trujillo-Ortega said.

“The assistance I’m announcing today will help rural communities across Puerto Rico have the resources they need to repair essential community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022,” he said.

The USDA is making up to $50 million in grants available through the Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grant Program, which received supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Eligible entities may apply to receive up to 75% of total project costs to help repair community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022. Eligible organizations include public bodies, federally recognized tribes and community-based nonprofits.

Funds may be used to:

Repair essential community facilities

Replace damaged equipment or vehicles

Purchase new equipment to undertake repairs

Applications for Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants will be accepted on a continual basis until all funds are exhausted, the agency noted, adding that there is no minimum or maximum grant limit per project.