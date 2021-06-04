Type to search

USDA opens grant application for funds to repair rural community housing

Contributor June 4, 2021
The before-and-after of a house in Utuado that was repaired with USDA funding.

US Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced that the agency is seeking applications for grants to make housing repairs for low- and very-low-income rural residents.

The grants are being provided through the USDA’s Housing Preservation Grant program.

Luis R. García, acting State Director for Puerto Rico said eligible applicants include municipalities, public agencies, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Last year, USDA Rural awarded $695,148 and helped repair 136 homes. Unlike other federal agencies, the participant does not have to have a property title. They only have to provide three sworn statements from as many people confirming that they have been in the property as owner for 10 years or more.

USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals homeowners under this program, García added.

Paper pre-applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 19, at the Rural Development State Office. Electronic pre-applications are due on the same time and date.

