Puerto Rico gets $617K in USDA Rural Housing Preservation Grants
Eight projects in Puerto Rico will share $617,000 in Housing Preservation Grants (HPG) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to improve infrastructure, housing and economic conditions in rural communities.
These projects are part of an $81 million investment by the agency, confirmed by the deputy undersecretary of USDA Rural Development, Farah Ahmad, who recently visited Puerto Rico.
Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico, stated that eight of the 200 funded projects are in Puerto Rico.
“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are making record investments in rural America to ensure everyone in this country has a path to success,” Ahmad said. “The investments we’re making today will have lasting economic and social benefits that will allow current and future generations to make a good life right at home in their rural communities.”
Trujillo-Ortega said that the HPGs support three elderly housing projects, three municipalities and two nonprofit organizations, with a two-year period to utilize the funds upon receipt.
The recipients are as follows:
- Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico Inc. will receive $50,000 to repair three rural homes for the elderly and an additional $100,000 to repair 12 rural houses.
- Juana Díaz Elderly Housing in Juana Díaz is awarded $51,500 to repair a roof damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
- Ovidio Lamoso Elderly Housing in Ciales will receive $62,500 to repair the elevator of the rental property, which was damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
- Villalba Elderly Housing in Villalba is receiving $51,500 to repair the elevator of this rental property, which was damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
- The Municipality of Arroyo will receive $100,000 to repair 20 rural houses.
- The Municipality of Yabucoa is awarded $50,000 to repair 11 rural houses.
- The Municipality of Toa Alta will receive $50,000 to repair 10 rural houses.
