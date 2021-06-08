USDA seeks grants applicants to build and improve rural water infrastructure

his program helps qualified nonprofit organization to get loans to finance water and wastewater projects.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it is accepting Fiscal 2021 applications for grants to create a revolving loan fund to build and improve water and wastewater disposal systems in rural areas.

The USDA is making funds available through the Water and Wastewater Projects Revolving Funds Program, said Luis R. García, acting state director of the federal agency.

This program helps qualified nonprofit organization to get loans to finance water and wastewater projects. The funds may use for predevelopment costs as well as to finance short-term and small capital improvements projects that are not part of regular operation and maintenance costs.

In FY 2021, USDA increased the maximum loan amount to $200,000, twice the prior loan limit of $100,000.

“This change will help expand access to safe, reliable drinking water and sanitary service treatment for households and business in rural communities,” agency officials said.

Applications must be submitted electronically via the Grants.gov website no later than midnight July 16, 2021.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.