Type to search

Featured Nonprofit organizations

V2A Consulting launches foundation, WeServe Fellows program

Contributor June 19, 2023
The V2A Foundation will support the work of the WeServe Fellows with the leadership and mentoring of the firm’s consultants.

Puerto Rico-based strategic consulting firm V2A Consulting has announced the launch of its foundation dedicated to fostering social engagement in Puerto Rico.

The cornerstone of the V2A Foundation is the “WeServe Fellows” program, a summer internship already in its fourth edition, which seeks to use the talent of college students to generate a “positive and lasting impact in nonprofit organizations on the island,” officials said.

The organization has selected 18 university students to work closely with six nonprofits, namely, SER de Puerto Rico, Para la Naturaleza, Kinesis, Instituto Nueva Educación (INE), Friends of Puerto Rico, and is committed to providing them with strategic support and consulting.

The goal is to help them overcome specific challenges, improve their operational effectiveness and maximize their social impact.

“Our goal with this program is to prepare students for whatever career they choose, while carrying out projects with a socioeconomic impact for entities that otherwise could not afford consulting services,” said Roberto Jiménez, director of V2A.

The V2A Foundation will support the work of the WeServe Fellows with the leadership and mentoring of the firm’s consultants.

“We are convinced that investing in the well-being of our communities is an investment in a better future for all,” he said.

Prior editions of the program were a “resounding success,” with the cumulative participation of 70 students and positively impacting 30 entities, said Graciela Salcedo, president of the V2A Foundation and director of the firm.

“With the creation of our V2A Foundation, we reinforce our passion for community service, social commitment and nonprofit organizations that support our communities,” she said. “By collaborating with talented college students, who have taken on tasks such as in-depth analysis, interviews, surveys and other project activities, we have been able to accomplish more initiatives than we could have done with our in-house staff alone.”

Throughout the program, 20 of the 70 students who have participated so far have joined the firm’s team as co-ops or full-time employees.

This year, the nonprofit received more than 200 applications from young people, of which 18 were selected from universities in Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and Europe, and who are studying several fields such as accounting, business administration, finance, marketing, economics, business analytics, and mechanical and industrial engineering, among others.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Sacred Heart Univ. partners with The Philanthropy Lab to offer course
Contributor April 25, 2023
Puerto Rico Food Bank gets $20K Campbell Soup Foundation grant
Contributor April 10, 2023
Newly created Chihuahua Foundation raises $8K to benefit children
Contributor July 19, 2022
DirecTV employees volunteer to spruce up Centro Inés
Contributor June 30, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The nine economic sectors measured in our survey have positive hiring outlooks this quarter. It’s very important for strategies to be focused because there are many opportunities for those looking for work in Puerto Rico.”

— Alberto Alesi, general manager of ManpowerGroup for Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America

Related Stories

Sacred Heart Univ. partners with The Philanthropy Lab to offer course
Puerto Rico Food Bank gets $20K Campbell Soup Foundation grant
Newly created Chihuahua Foundation raises $8K to benefit children
DirecTV employees volunteer to spruce up Centro Inés
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.