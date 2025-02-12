Flower sales slow in Puerto Rico as Valentine’s Day approaches

A florist prepares a bouquet of red roses ahead of Valentine’s Day. (Credit Igor Klyakhin | Dreamstime.com)

Economic uncertainty and rising rose prices challenge local florists, though some report steady sales.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many consumers who typically buy flowers or rose bouquets for loved ones are holding back this year, a trend also seen in the mainland U.S.

However, Maricarmen Álvarez, owner of Flores y Detalles by Me, told News is my Business that for her, sales remain steady.

“I ordered the flowers in advance, so everything [in terms of sales] is the same,” she said.

In contrast, News is my Business also spoke with D’Flor Flowers Boutique owner Lilliam Díaz, who noted a decline in flower arrangement sales over the past year.

“I have three websites completely dedicated to different markets, and the reality is that for the capacity I handle, I would expect to process 500 orders for Valentine’s Day. We have barely reached 150 orders,” Díaz said.

She attributes the drop in sales to economic uncertainty and rising costs.

“We’ve also been affected. I import my own flowers, and shipping costs have surged. Before, I paid $1,600; this year, it was more than $2,000 — an increase of more than $900. And it’s literally the same consumption. Many things are affecting us. Inflation is killing us,” she said.

Díaz, whose business has been established for 33 years, was among the first in Puerto Rico to sell flowers online.

“The business is extremely different from what it used to be,” she said, adding that many consumers now purchase from online retailers that do not cover local business expenses such as the municipal business tax (“patente,” in Spanish), electricity, insurance and staff wages.

“There needs to be fairer oversight,” she said. “The reality is that it is affecting us.”

Her shop, which has the capacity for 10 workers, is currently operating with five employees and eight delivery drivers during Valentine’s week. Flower arrangements start at $25 but can exceed $100, depending on the selection.

“Not everyone has the money to spend [a lot] on an arrangement, but we offer options at all price points,” Díaz said.

A recent FinanceBuzz analysis found that the average price for a dozen long-stem red roses in the U.S. is $90.50, a 2% increase from last year. Hawaii has the highest average price at $143.32 — 58% more than the national average — while California offers the lowest at $68.33.

According to Statista, U.S. consumers in 2025 plan to spend approximately $2.5 billion on flowers for Valentine’s Day, a slight decrease from 2024.