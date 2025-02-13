CUD partners with Edann Marketing Group to boost business growth

United Retailers Association President Ramón Barquín

The collaboration will provide small and medium-sized enterprises in Puerto Rico with marketing strategies, training and digital tools to improve competitiveness.

To boost the growth and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico, the United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) and Edann Marketing Group (EMG) have signed a collaborative agreement to provide access to marketing strategies, business training and innovative tools for business development.

This initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs with “effective resources to adapt to the demands of today’s market” and increase profitability through targeted marketing and communication strategies.

“At CUD, our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to compete and grow in an increasingly digital and challenging environment,” said CUD President Ramón Barquín. “With this alliance with Edann Marketing Group, our partners will have access to strategic knowledge, technology and specialized advice that will allow them to expand their reach and improve their operations.”

Edann Marketing Group founder Elgeen Montilla emphasized the role of marketing as a key driver of business success.

“We know that many SMEs face challenges when it comes to positioning themselves in the market and connecting with their customers effectively. Our mission is to provide them with accessible tools and innovative solutions that allow them to scale their businesses,” Montilla said.

“With this alliance, we seek to empower entrepreneurs with proven strategies that maximize their visibility and growth opportunities” said Montilla.

Through this collaboration, CUD members will gain access to initiatives focused on business training and strengthening, including:

Workshops and personalized consulting on digital marketing, strategic planning and brand development.

Educational events and networking opportunities with experts in various business growth sectors.

Cost-effective communication strategies tailored to each company’s needs.

Digital marketing and social media consulting to optimize online presence.

Both organizations emphasized that this collaboration seeks to transform Puerto Rico’s business sector into a driving force for economic development by fostering innovation and sustainability among local enterprises.

“This agreement represents an extraordinary opportunity for SMEs, which are the heart of our economy,” Barquín said. “Through effective marketing strategies, we not only help them grow but we also strengthen the island’s commercial ecosystem. We’re committed to providing tangible solutions that propel our entrepreneurs to the next level.”