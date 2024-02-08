Vitrina Solidaria’s Valentine’s Pop-Up Sale to support 22 local microenterprises

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Assorted pastries will also be for sale at Vitrina Solidiaria's Valentine's Pop-Up Sale.

Twenty-two local entrepreneurs will showcase their products at the Valentine’s Pop-Up Sale organized by the nonprofit organization Vitrina Solidaria. The event, which will be held today at the Banco Popular Foundation in Hato Rey, offers a platform for entrepreneurs to apply the skills learned in the institution’s acceleration programs.

Raquel Skerrett-Escalera, executive director of Vitrina Solidaria, said that the ’Valentine’s Pop-Up Sale’ is a platform for participating entrepreneurs to put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired during the institution’s acceleration programs.

“Valentine’s Day is a very active commercial occasion, and with our emerging market, we aspire to offer a different proposal that serves to support, through solidarity, emerging local microenterprises and also as a practice center for entrepreneurs,” explained Raquel Skerrett-Escalera, executive director of Vitrina Solidaria.

She noted that the Banco Popular Foundation, “where one of the most important economic exchange centers in Puerto Rico is located,” supports the initiative.

“I urge the public to participate this Thursday by acquiring their gifts, which are products of social entrepreneurship that promote resource sustainability and fair trade,” she added.

The sale will feature a wide range of products including jewelry, accessories, clothing, textiles, handbags, shoes, beauty products, pet bandanas, chocolates, natural products, glasses, mugs, stickers, bookmarks, books, coffee, desserts, prepared food (lunch), and beverages. Additionally, attendees can participate in a raffle for a vacation stay at Airbnb Casa Martín and a massage from Lizthetique.

Vitrina Solidaria focuses on sustainable development and solidarity economy, helping microenterprises and social ventures succeed, thus contributing to Puerto Rico’s prosperity.

Participants in the event include Alas Bowtique, Bella Mia Gifts, Bio.leTTa, Bori Chic, Café de Marzo, Canela Pastelería Artesanal, Chic Menina Bowtique, Doggiecakes, Dulces Tentaciones LLC, Dulce Deseo by KV, EcoTienda La Chiwi, and El Closet Puerto Rico.

Esencia D’ Flor, Isla Mía Boheme, MaRod Collection & Co., Foodnomic, MariRu Design Studio, Pastry Boutique, Stotes PR, TuYo, Vida para la Piel, and Yaimar.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Banco Popular Foundation, across from Popular Center on Ponce de León Avenue at the corner of Quisqueya Street in Hato Rey.