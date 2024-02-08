Type to search

In-Brief

St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort gets 5-star designation by Forbes Travel Guide

Contributor February 8, 2024
The St. Regis Resort features 139 guest rooms and suites with private terraces offering ocean and garden views.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort has been awarded a five-star designation by Forbes Travel Guide, becoming the only hotel in Puerto Rico to earn this accolade for its hotel and Iridium Spa.

This designation upholds the resort’s placement among the most revered properties worldwide, it stated.

This designation “reinforces The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort timeless glamour and commitment of delivering uncompromising level of exquisite experiences and bespoke service for all its guests,” the hotel stated in a release.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is set on 483 acres of beachfront property and offers 139 guest rooms and suites, as well as private branded residences, each featuring private terraces with ocean and garden views.

The property also boasts private bird sanctuaries, an on-site naturalist-guided tour led by a marine biologist, multiple dining outlets, St. Regis’ butler service, an ocean-front golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and an Iridium Spa.

“It’s an honor to lead a team that consistently delivers exceptional service and unparalleled luxury” said Anja Frankenbach, general manager of The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our hosts and the timeless elegance that defines The St. Regis brand, and we are immensely proud to be acknowledged among the finest in the industry,” she said.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The St. Regis Bahia Beach is the latest addition to its annual Star Rating list.

“This year’s Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, president of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining, and well-being.”

“Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience,” she said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, Iridium Spa get 5-star reviews in Forbes
Contributor February 21, 2023
St. Regis Resort lands Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for 11th time
Contributor May 26, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“With ‘Acércate al Grant,’ we aim to increase the number of SBIR/STTR grants won annually in Puerto Rico, supporting underserved communities in STEM and research and development. These efforts demonstrate how our innovation ecosystem works together to facilitate access to opportunities that advance Puerto Rico’s economy.

 

Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66, a Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust program, on the launch of the second edition of the “Acércate al Grant” program to help Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and researchers secure federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) funds to foster innovation and position Puerto Rico as a global innovation hub.

 

Related Stories

St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, Iridium Spa get 5-star reviews in Forbes
St. Regis Resort lands Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for 11th time
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.