St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort gets 5-star designation by Forbes Travel Guide

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort has been awarded a five-star designation by Forbes Travel Guide, becoming the only hotel in Puerto Rico to earn this accolade for its hotel and Iridium Spa.

This designation upholds the resort’s placement among the most revered properties worldwide, it stated.

This designation “reinforces The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort timeless glamour and commitment of delivering uncompromising level of exquisite experiences and bespoke service for all its guests,” the hotel stated in a release.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is set on 483 acres of beachfront property and offers 139 guest rooms and suites, as well as private branded residences, each featuring private terraces with ocean and garden views.

The property also boasts private bird sanctuaries, an on-site naturalist-guided tour led by a marine biologist, multiple dining outlets, St. Regis’ butler service, an ocean-front golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and an Iridium Spa.

“It’s an honor to lead a team that consistently delivers exceptional service and unparalleled luxury” said Anja Frankenbach, general manager of The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our hosts and the timeless elegance that defines The St. Regis brand, and we are immensely proud to be acknowledged among the finest in the industry,” she said.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The St. Regis Bahia Beach is the latest addition to its annual Star Rating list.

“This year’s Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, president of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining, and well-being.”

“Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience,” she said.