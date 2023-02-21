St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, Iridium Spa get 5-star reviews in Forbes

This is the first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the Iridium Spa, a holistic wellness spa featuring local ingredients and tailored treatments to each guest’s individual needs.

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises, recently announced its 2023 Star Awards, in which the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort and the property’s Iridium Spa earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort was awarded Five-Star status back in 2017 and has been a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award winner for six consecutive years (2017-2022), now joined by the Iridium Spa earning its first Five-Star Award, hotel officials said.

“At The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, we are beyond excited and honored to receive our sixth Forbes Five-Star recognition and the first for our Iridium Spa. Our main goal is to provide our guests with extraordinary service and experiences to last a lifetime and why we have an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort General Manager José M. Torres.

“To earn such an outstanding recognition once more and to have earned the distinction of a Five-Star Spa does not come by chance, it is through the hard work and dedication of the wonderful group of professionals that make up our team. To our entire team, to Forbes and to our distinguished guests, our most sincere gratitude for making this award possible,” said Torres.

Forbes Travel Guide is an authority on excellence in hospitality.

“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, president of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide.

“The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest,” she said.