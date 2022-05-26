St. Regis Resort lands Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for 11th time

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The St. Regis Resort features 139 guest rooms and suites with private terraces with ocean and garden views.

Forbes Travel Guide announced its annual Star Awards 2022 Edition, in which the St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort won the “Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star” award for its 11th time in a row.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on genuine five-star service, and The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is once again added to its annual list of star ratings.

The award-winning properties go through an inspection process, in which more than 900 items related to the quality of the resort are evaluated — from the furniture and beds to the cleanliness, as well as the food and guest services.

Located on an old coconut farm and nestled between the El Yunque National Forest and the Río Espiritu Santo State Reserve, The St. Regis Resort features 139 guest rooms and suites with private terraces with ocean and garden views.

It is the first and only Gold Audubon Signature Sanctuary in the Caribbean, the first resort in Puerto Rico to be rated five diamonds by AAA and five stars by Forbes Travel Guide for 11 consecutive years.

Meanwhile, José Torres, the resort’s general manager was selected as General Manager of the Year for the Caribbean and Latin American Region during the virtual convention his peers.