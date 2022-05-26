Baristas del Caribe donates $15K to La Fondita de Jesús

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Starbucks employee helps to put together meals for those in need at La Fondita de Jesús.

Baristas del Caribe, operator of the Starbucks chain in Puerto Rico, granted $15,000 to nonprofit organization La Fondita de Jesús as part of the Starbucks Foundation’s Global Community Impact Grants program and in celebration of its 12th annual “Global Month of Good” celebration.

The Starbucks Foundation and Baristas del Caribe are providing support to some 250 older adults and homeless people in San Juan’s vulnerable communities to develop resilience through skills, supplies and a support network, helping them mitigate the impact of extreme poverty, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This contribution adds to the $20,000 donation approved for the same organization by the Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Americas Foundation, affiliate of Baristas del Caribe for a total of $35,000 among all organizations,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico.

Announced in March 2022, The Starbucks Foundation’s Global Community Impact Grants initiative is a commitment to invest $30 million by 2030 to drive impact across the focus areas of youth empowerment, inclusion & diversity, social services, hunger relief, economic opportunity, and coffee, tea, and cocoa growing communities.

With more than 50 grants across 30 markets in the initial round, the program expands on the company’s ambition to enhance the well-being of all who connect with Starbucks, the retailer said.

It builds on other initiatives of The Starbucks Foundation, -including Neighborhood Grants, Origin Grants, and Disaster Response Grants-, which focus on enabling community resiliency and prosperity to uplift communities affected by disaster.

Baristas del Caribe has also provided support to coffee growers in the municipalities of San Sebastián and Utuado, where Starbucks partners volunteered support in tasks such as irrigation, weeding, planting of coffee trees, and composting in the coffee farms visited.