Type to search

In-Brief

Airbnb identifies 20+ cities in Puerto Rico that got booked for 1st time

Contributor May 26, 2022
Several Puerto Rican cities such as Utuado, Añasco and Naguabo had a first booking on the platform during the period.

Airbnb collected data that identified more than 20 Puerto Rican cities, in all regions, that had their first accommodation booked on the platform since the start of the pandemic.

The hosts are opening new locations in Puerto Rico for local and international tourists, as they also noticed changes in tourists’ behavior, including the decentralization of tourism in Puerto Rico, the travel platform said.

Some of the first booked areas are: Animas, Arecibo; Bairoa, Caguas; Bajadero, Arecibo; Cayuco, Utuado; Comunas, Yabucoa; Corcovado, Hatillo; Coto Norte, Vega Baja; Duque, Naguabo; El Negro, Yabucoa; Espino, Añasco; La Dolores, Rio Grande; Pajonal, Florida; Peña Pobre, Naguabo; Sabana Hoyos, Arecibo; and Santa Barbara, Canovanas.

The decentralization of destinations is beneficial for the tourism in Puerto Rico since it presents new options of accommodation in local destinations away from the traditional touristy places, Airbnb said.

It also helps to promote authentic listings offered by hosts on Airbnb, which allows a greater connection with local communities that also create a big impact on the cities’ income generation.

Recently Airbnb also announced changes to its platform, specifically to the way it searches, with Airbnb Categories.

Now, when people log into Airbnb, they are presented with 56 categories that include more than 4 million shared spaces organized by style, location, or proximity to a travel activity.

When people search for a destination, their search results are also organized by categories that are relevant to that place.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Women hosting Airbnb rentals in Puerto Rico have made $220M since January 2010
Contributor March 22, 2022
92%+ of Puerto Rico’s Airbnb hosts are based on the island, company says
Contributor February 4, 2022
Puerto Rico hosts among top rated on Airbnb platform
Contributor December 28, 2021
Puerto Rican reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee lists Luquillo home on Airbnb
Contributor November 16, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Women hosting Airbnb rentals in Puerto Rico have made $220M since January 2010
92%+ of Puerto Rico’s Airbnb hosts are based on the island, company says
Puerto Rico hosts among top rated on Airbnb platform
Puerto Rican reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee lists Luquillo home on Airbnb
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.