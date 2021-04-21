Volvo distributor Martí kicks off ‘21 #1-ranked in LatAm, with 28% of total sales

In 2016, Martí opened the representation of Volvo in Puerto Rico.

VV Autos, owned by Dominican Republic-based Martí — and exclusive distributor of the Volvo brand in the neighboring island nation, Puerto Rico and Panamá — has been ranked at the top of its class in Latin America, where sales have been growing.

So far this year, the company has reported a 33% year-over-year growth during the first quarter, positioning itself as the top Volvo vehicle importer in Latin America, locking down 28% of the region’s sales.

“I firmly believe that this is just the beginning of another very successful year for our markets. I’m proud to have a trained team in each country that has focused on exceeding customer expectations, with personalized attention and making them feel like family,” said Carlos José Martí, executive president of Martí.

“We will continue our vision of expansion and growth of operations, transmitting in other countries the work philosophy that defines us,” he said.

Martí launched its vehicle portfolio in 2012 with Volvo’s operation in the Dominican Republic, achieving leadership in the country’s luxury automotive segment. Looking to expand, in 2016 it opened the representation of Volvo in Puerto Rico, achieving a growth of 1,000% in less than a year. In 2017, it launched its operations in Panama, making its mark among luxury brands.

As part of its future plans, Volvo has announced that it will convert its entire fleet of vehicles into electric by the year 2030, looking to secure its place in the “premium” segment.

