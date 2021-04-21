Machu Picchu Restaurant opens at Guaynabo’s Plaza Real Shopping Center

From left: Alexander Lignos and Chef Marcelo López of Machu Pichu restaurant.

Peruvian cuisine lovers now have a new option in Machu Picchu Restaurant in Guaynabo, where Chef Marcelo López, owner and founder of Ceviche House, invested $250,000 in his proposed fusion between unique Peruvian gastronomy and a variety of wines and emblematic cocktails.

Machu Picchu has a capacity for 49 people including four outdoor spaces. For the time being, the eatery will operate in a limited capacity of 30% as required by government’s current COVID-19-related Executive Order.

The new establishment will generate 25 direct and indirect jobs and will show its support to Puerto Rico’s farmers by sourcing all of its ingredients locally, López said.

His new venture is possible through his partnership with Alexander Lignos, who has more than 25 years of experience in business and restaurant development, he said.

“I grew up in a Greek restaurant, Zorba the Greek, from my father and chef born in Santorini, Teris Lignos, where I worked since I was 10 years old as a cook, waiter and as an adult as a bartender to pay for my college studies and become a strategist and business developer — a profession that I have practiced for the last 20 years,” said Lignos.

The restaurant houses a bar area, where it will offer creations that combine both Peruvian and Puerto Rican flavors, including the “Pisco Rita,” the “Cuzco Mule” and house Sangrías.

The menu includes options such as the “create-your-own” Ceviche plate, Huaicaina potatoes and Yucca, Peruvian Mofongo Grilled Octopus, and Mahi-Mahi, among others.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.