Women Who Lead, Sam’s Club and RSM to host event celebrating female talent in Puerto Rico

The in-person version of the event will be focused on general managers and the virtual version, which is open to the public, is free and requires registration through the event’s website.

Women Who Lead, Sam’s Club and RSM Puerto Rico have come together to support female talent with initiatives focused on helping women grow their careers, businesses, and finances through an event called “Status of Female Talent in Puerto Rico.”

The event will be held March 10, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. when best practices for the inclusion of women will be shared so that companies can attract and retain the best talent.

The in-person version of the event will be focused on general managers and the virtual version, which is open to the public, is free and requires registration through the event’s website.

“Puerto Rico is at a critical social and financial moment, and it is imperative that women be given the tools to move the economy, as they are the ones who have 85% of the purchasing power in their homes, 50% of the workforce and according to the SBA they are the ones that are creating businesses the fastest,” said the CEO of Women Who Lead, Frances Ríos.

During the event, both Sam’s Club and RSM Puerto Rico will make announcements about their commitment to women on the island, they stated.