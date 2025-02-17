Women’s Business Centers to host SBA federal contracting seminars
The free program is designed to help small businesses in Puerto Rico navigate government contracts.
The Metro Women’s Business Center, in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Ana G. Méndez Women’s Business Center in Gurabo, and the Sila M. Calderón Center for Puerto Rico Women’s Business Center in Mayagüez, is offering a series of free seminars on federal contracting for small businesses.
The sessions, led by SBA economic development specialist Jorge Betancourt and Deputy Area Director Jezabel Rodríguez, will take place from Feb. 19 to March 27 and will include both online and in-person sessions.
The seminars aim to equip small business owners with the knowledge and tools needed to compete for federal contracts, understand certification programs and access necessary resources.
The program consists of five virtual seminars via Zoom and three in-person workshops in San Juan, Mayagüez and Gurabo. Topics include an introduction to federal contracts, market research tools, certification programs, marketing strategies and federal solicitation processes.
The schedule is as follows:
Virtual sessions (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., via Zoom)
- Feb. 19: Introduction to federal contracting
- Feb. 26: Market research tools for contract opportunities
- March 5: HUBZone certification program
- March 12: SBA 8(a), WOSB/EDWOSB, and SDVOSB/VOSB programs
- WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business): Certification for businesses owned by women in underrepresented industries.
- EDWOSB (Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business): Certification for women-owned businesses that meet economic disadvantage criteria.
- SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business): Certification for small businesses owned and controlled by service-disabled veterans.
- VOSB (Veteran-Owned Small Business): Certification for all veteran-owned businesses seeking federal contracts.
- March 19: Marketing strategies for selling to the federal government
In-person sessions (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) – Understanding Federal Solicitations
- March 25: Mayagüez – Sila M. Calderón Center for Puerto Rico Women’s Business Center
- March 26: San Juan – Metro Women’s Business Center
- March 27: Gurabo – Ana G. Méndez Women’s Business Center
Registration is open to entrepreneurs seeking government contracting opportunities.
For more information, call 787-805-4500.
