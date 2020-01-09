WorldNet offers office space to co.’s without power, internet

January 9, 2020 121

WorldNet Telecommunications announced it has spaces available in its “Espacio 201” for companies that do not have electricity, internet or telephone services and need to continue operating and serving their customers.

Saying Hurricane María “was a great lesson for everyone, but especially for businesses,” which showed the importance of having an alternate office to work in times of crisis and now with the recent earthquake that impacted the island, WorldNet stressed the importance of having a safe space to work.

With that in mind, the company created “Espacio 201,” an office space that has all the basic services so that companies can continue to operate uninterruptedly remotely.

“’Espacio 201’ is a service that we already had available for our clients, but after the passage of Hurricane María, more customers began to request it, so we decided to increase capacity and have two facilities available for them. The space offers everything companies need to run their business remotely,” said María Virella, president of WorldNet Telecommunications.

“Espacio 201” offers services such as, high-speed internet, unlimited telephone availability for local and stateside calls, meeting rooms, electricity and air conditioning back up, lunchroom, controlled access, 24/7 security, and parking.

“Espacio 201” can be used for both emergency situations and special projects. Companies can acquire completely private cubicles or office space and the rent can be daily, weekly, monthly or annual, WorldNet said.