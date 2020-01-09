Puerto Rico ICON investor conference slated for Feb. 25-26

January 9, 2020 102

Seeking to promote investment in Puerto Rico and boost the island’s rebuilding efforts and economic recovery, local firm Colectivo 360 has organized Puerto Rico ICON, an investors conference that will take place Feb. 25-26 at La Concha Resort.

Ricardo Santana, managing partner of Colectivo 360, believes Puerto Rico ICON is “an opportunity to bring together major international players for an unprecedented collaboration focused on revitalizing the island’s economy and infrastructure.”

“The Puerto Rico ICON is a different kind of investors conference,” said Santana. “First, it’s a business, finance and real estate two-day forum showcasing Puerto Rico’s unique investment opportunities, tax incentives and competitive advantages. But it’s also a platform to promote business collaboration and economic transformation within Latin America and beyond.”

Santana is looking to support this collaboration to stimulate economic development, infrastructure rebuilding and job creation in struggling Puerto Rican communities — particularly those devastated by Hurricane María and the recent earthquakes — but using private investments instead of taxpayer money.

“Our goal is to connect capital with development opportunities in the private and public sectors. Our platform will bring together key industry stakeholders, creating a powerful economic driver for Puerto Rico’s transformation, and fostering collaboration in the LATAM region,” he said.

Colectivo 360, which specializes in real estate, investment and business consultancy, has been actively promoting Puerto Rico as an international destination for investment and entrepreneurship.

Over two days, the Puerto Rico ICON will bring together over 50 speakers and 350 private investors, fund managers and developers from the United States, Latin America and Puerto Rico.

The event will cover Act 60 and local tax incentive benefits, real estate trends and opportunities, Act 20 and Act 22, CDBG funds and Opportunity Zones, among other topics.

