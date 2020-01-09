3 cruise ships anchored in San Juan with some 15K visitors

January 9, 2020 117

As the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. supports recovery efforts in the southern region, it also welcomed in San Juan some 15,000 visitors who arrived Wednesday aboard three cruise ships of the Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean lines, agency Executive Director Carla Campos said.

The Carnival Breeze, Anthem of the Seas and the Oasis of the Seas began docking on Piers 3 and 4 in San Juan between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., for which the Tourism Co. coordinated a reception with an agenda of cultural activities of music and dance during the day.

The cruise passengers were welcomed from the morning hours with a musical celebration to the rhythm of “pleneros” and a “batuplena” troupe that toured the streets of Old San Juan.

After the seismic events along the island’s southern region, much of Old San Juan was recovering electric power, which resulted in shops and attractions being open to the public.

“One of the ways to support our people is by restoring tourism’s commercial dynamic. Today we receive almost 15,000 visitors with a symbolic celebration of the resilience of our people,” Campos said.

“This has been an excellent opportunity to support the message abroad that Puerto Rico is open for business and that the seismic events of the past days should not alter the plans of those who have included the island in their upcoming travel itineraries,” she said.