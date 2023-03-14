Wovenware marks 20th anniversary with ongoing expansion

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Christian Gonzalez, CEO of Wovenware.

Wovenware, a Maxar company and a nearshore provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and custom software engineering solutions, announced it is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Since its founding in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has grown into a global leader in software engineering, as well as AI and machine learning (ML), and has helped nurture and transform the broader technology industry on the island.

The milestone also marks the beginning of the company’s next phase of growth that builds on a highly successful 2022 that included rapid expansion, industry recognition and innovation.

Most notably, in November, Wovenware became a wholly owned subsidiary of Maxar Technologies, a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, as News is my Business reported.

This strategic move strengthens Wovenware’s position in the market, providing it with more opportunities to invest in growth while supporting Maxar’s efforts to broaden its installed customer base. Wovenware is now one of Maxar’s software development and AI and ML centers of excellence.

“While Wovenware still has the drive and ambition of a tech startup, we’re proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary and to have been witness to some of the greatest technology innovations of all time,” said Christian González, co-founder and general manager of Wovenware.

“As we embark on our next 20 years of growth, we remain as committed as ever to bringing customers the digital solutions that help them solve their toughest business challenges, supporting our local community and helping to nurture the next generation of software engineers and data scientists,” he said.

In addition to its acquisition by Maxar, Wovenware’s key 2022 achievements include:

Record workforce expansion : Wovenware grew its workforce to more than 200 employees in 2022, adding more than 40 new professionals including a new sales manager, software engineers, data scientists and software testers. Wovenware also significantly expanded its marketing team, appointing a director of marketing and adding new members to manage social media, creative design, email marketing, website development and content creation.

: Wovenware grew its workforce to more than 200 employees in 2022, adding more than 40 new professionals including a new sales manager, software engineers, data scientists and software testers. Wovenware also significantly expanded its marketing team, appointing a director of marketing and adding new members to manage social media, creative design, email marketing, website development and content creation. Growing client base : Wovenware made strong inroads bringing advanced machine learning, computer vision and other AI solutions, as well as mobile app development and application modernization, to clients across a wide range of key markets, including financial services, insurance, space technology and health care. For example, Wovenware helped organizations such as Best Option Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Claro achieve their digital transformation goals and realize greater efficiencies, productivity and insights.

: Wovenware made strong inroads bringing advanced machine learning, computer vision and other AI solutions, as well as mobile app development and application modernization, to clients across a wide range of key markets, including financial services, insurance, space technology and health care. For example, Wovenware helped organizations such as Best Option Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Claro achieve their digital transformation goals and realize greater efficiencies, productivity and insights. Industry recognition : Building on recent recognition by IDC, Gartner and Forrester for its AI and computer vision capabilities, Wovenware was recognized by HFS Research as a “Hot Vendor” in 2022. The firm noted Wovenware’s “outcome-centric, consultative approach that blends a broad set of AI disciplines with software development.”

: Building on recent recognition by IDC, Gartner and Forrester for its AI and computer vision capabilities, Wovenware was recognized by HFS Research as a “Hot Vendor” in 2022. The firm noted Wovenware’s “outcome-centric, consultative approach that blends a broad set of AI disciplines with software development.” Product innovation : Wovenware was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its method of generating the synthetic overhead imagery needed to develop computer vision models for government and commercial applications in regulated industries. Since then, it has used its proprietary methodology with clients in both public and private sectors to build custom objection detection AI algorithms, including for many of Maxar’s customers.

: Wovenware was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its method of generating the synthetic overhead imagery needed to develop computer vision models for government and commercial applications in regulated industries. Since then, it has used its proprietary methodology with clients in both public and private sectors to build custom objection detection AI algorithms, including for many of Maxar’s customers. Evolution of its multidisciplinary approach led by design: Since launching its Service Design practice in 2020, the team has grown to comprise award-winning design experience professionals who help customers identify their real business challenges and assess the feasibility of applying digital tools to solve them. This practice, combined with Wovenware’s software development and AI teams, enables the company to differentiate itself as a multidisciplinary firm that seamlessly collaborates to ideate, design and deliver custom digital experiences.

Wovenware continues to invest in expanding its employee footprint and bringing the most exciting innovation and technology projects to Puerto Rico, it added.