Zen Spa invests $155K to open 5th location, at Royal Sonesta Hotel

The Zen Spa Brisas spans 1,819 square feet near the hotel's pool area.

Puerto Rican spa chain Zen Spa recently opened its fifth location, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Isla Verde.

The location will operate as Zen Spa Brisas and spans 1,819 square feet near the hotel pool area and the beach and entailed an investment of $155,000. The business is run by Ibis Cintron and her children Michelle and Dennis Arce.

“Our family business focus has always been to set new and high standards of customer service, providing that link between our spa, beauty and total wellness services,” said Michelle Arce, co-founder, and COO of Zen Spa.

“Our mission is and always has been to be the perfect oasis to pamper body, mind and spirit, beyond our clients’ expectations to look good and feel better,” said Arce.

The spa has seven cabins designed to offer facial and massage services, body treatments and services for couples. In addition, it has three relaxation rooms including the Tea Lounge, showers for men and women, sauna, and steam bath. There is a gazebo area facing the sea where therapeutic massages are offered.

The menu of services includes therapeutic massages, facials, waxing, wraps and body scrubs.

“One of the advantages of the Zen Spa Brisas is that customers can also enjoy a SParadise Pass that consists of the use of hotel facilities such as a gym and swimming pool, as well as access to the beach with umbrella service,” Arce said.

This spa has a staff of ten employees, for a total of 84 employees among all the spa locations.

All Zen Spas have their own protocols and protection measures, including disposable materials and equipment for cleaning the areas. The COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test is required at each of the locations.

All employees use personal protective equipment. Each spa has an air sanitation system to eliminate bacteria, germs, and viruses. Protective barriers were installed in salons offering manicure and spa services.

The first Zen Spa opened its doors on Ashford Ave. in 1998. The second location opened in 2004 in the Guaynabo area. In 2008, its founders conceptualized Zen Spa Too at the San Patricio Town Center, a youthful space for girls ages 2-14 to enjoy individual spa services or for a special Spa Bash-style celebration.

In 2009 they opened the Zen Spa Retreat at the Sheraton Puerto Rico hotel in Miramar, in 2019 they opened the Zen Spa Oceano at the Caribe Hilton Hotel, and in 2021 the Zen Spa Brisas.

The popularity and success of the Zen Spa experience led its founders in 2006 to create the Zendera collection, a line of products based on aromatherapy essential oils.