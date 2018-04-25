TRSA, Cadillac Uniforms & Linen Supply contribute to P.R. recovery efforts

The textile, retail, and services association, TRSA, donated $10,000 to Puerto Rican nonprofit organization ConPRmetidos to contribute to recovery efforts on the island, the group announced.

TRSA represents companies that supply, launder and maintain linens and uniforms. Their members help businesses, retailers, healthcare facilities, restaurants, government and other organizations enhance their image and provide clean, safe environments for their employees and customers.

The donation was handed-in locally by Cadillac Uniforms and Linen Supply, the main supplier of textile industrial laundry services in Puerto Rico. The company has been operating on the island since the 1950’s and has facilities in the municipalities of Bayamón and Sábana Grande.

The company is a member of the TRSA and served as a connecting entity between the association and ConPRmetidos to deliver the donation and help communities in Puerto Rico.

“When we saw the challenges that many of our employees and clients continue to face seven months after the hurricane, we realized we had to do our part and identify external resources that could support organizations such as ConPRmetidos who are actively working for the recovery of the island,” said Cadillac Uniforms and Linen Supply President, Michael Shulevitz.

“Our company has been offering a high-quality service to our clients for 52 consecutive years and we are convinced that much of our success is due to the talent and commitment of our Puerto Rican employees,” Shulevitz added.

ConPRmetidos Executive Director, Isabel Rullán, received the donation, saying “I was very touched when representatives of Cadillac Uniforms and Linen Supply reached out to our team to pass on the donation from TRSA.”

“This shows solidarity with our communities and it was them who approached us to help. ConPRmetidos believes the key to recovery lies in the long-term commitment that Puerto Ricans and friends of Puerto Rico have to the people and to the island. TRSA’s gesture is encouraging and it gives me a lot of hope for Puerto Rico’s future,” Rullán said.