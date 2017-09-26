EVERTEC, Popular donate $1M each for hurricane relief

EVERTEC Inc. and Popular Inc. separately announced they will each contribute $1 million to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

“Hurricane María is an unprecedented natural disaster in Puerto Rico and our hearts go out to those affected,” said EVERTEC President Mac Schuessler.

“I am proud of our colleagues and their efforts to respond to the challenges. We remain deeply committed to supporting our clients and consumers as Puerto Rico recovers,” he said.

Evertec continues to process ATM and POS transactions. As financial institutions and merchants start re-establishing power and telecommunications services, Evertec will support their processing needs.

Meanwhile, Popular announced the launch of “Embracing Puerto Rico,” a relief effort for the victims of Hurricane María and the opening of a new bank account to help those impacted by the storm. Popular Inc. is donating $1M to the account.

Donations can be made using account number 6810964434 and ABA/Routing number 026008811.

“Puerto Rico was severely hit by Hurricane María, and Popular is fully committed to being a part of its reconstruction,” said Ignacio Álvarez, president of Popular Inc.

“The coming, days, weeks and months will be challenging; we encourage everyone outside the Island to donate and help,” he said.

“Every bit of assistance will move us forward. We believe in the strength of our communities and we stand together with them. The mission of Embracing Puerto Rico is to unite and rebuild,” he added.

Fundación Banco Popular is handling the Embracing Puerto Rico account and will direct resources as needed to immediate and long-term causes.

As needs unfold, Popular will direct funding as needed to immediate and long-term causes. For more information on the relief effort, visit www.embracingpuertorico.com.