FirstMortgage launches new ‘Tu Hipoteca Online’ service

As part of its corporate strategy of constant innovation, FirstMortgage announced the launch of its new website, “Tu Hipoteca Online,” which expands upon its mortgage origination services.

The digital platform aims to simplify and speed up the process of requesting, completing and following up the request for mortgage financing, while accelerating the closing process and providing a better experience for the applicant, bank officials said.

This new site offers customers and users a personalized digital experience, with access from any electronic device — computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Through the 1firstbank page, under Personal Banking, Online Mortgage, customers have access to products and interest offers, request a credit report, send documents taking a picture from their mobile phone, which will allow them to accelerate the process of completing the loan application online.

“Consumers expect service, promptness, combined with a touch of human contact,” said Natalie Barnecett, assistant vice president of Quality and Products at FirstMortgage. “To meet these requirements, we launched ‘Tu Hipoteca Online,’ which provides a secure and intuitive website, with simple interaction, which offers the ability to send and receive documents securely, and keep up with the loan process.”

“Tu Hipoteca Online” combines high technology service with tangible human contact. The requests go through a specialist who is in charge of evaluating it, and who sometimes will require additional documents.