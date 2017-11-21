MCS Foundation hits $1M goal in fundraising campaign to help María victims

MCS Foundation, a nonprofit entity created by Medical Card System Inc., has reached the $500,000 fundraising goal of its “Green for Puerto Rico” campaign, with that amount to be matched by MCS for a total of $1 million to help those affected by Hurricane María, the insurer announced.

However, recognizing that Puerto Rico still has far to go in its recovery, MCS has announced that it will extend its match by an additional $250,000, bringing the potential of the campaign to $1.5 million.

Funds donated will continue to go toward hurricane-related projects, with the MCS match allocated to longer term initiatives.

“By already reaching its initial goal, the Foundation has accomplished a great deal in the short time since they announced the Green for Puerto Rico campaign. We are pleased to extend our matching funds by an additional $250,000,” said Jim O’Drobinak, CEO of MCS.

“We are appreciative of the many relationships we have established in our long history in Puerto Rico and believe it is our responsibility to give back at this critical time,” he said.

MCS Foundation has already begun to assign funds to provide immediate help, impacting organizations such as Acción Social de Puerto Rico, Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico and Caras de las Américas, whose Connect Relief initiative serves as a virtual platform from which Hurricane María victims are connected to donors, volunteers and other relief efforts.

“We’re so grateful to the hundreds of individuals and corporations, including MCS employees, providers and corporations, who helped us achieve our initial goal so quickly,” said MCS Foundation Executive Director Liana Marante-O’Drobinak.

“We’re very excited that MCS has extended its match, because there is so much work to do in Puerto Rico and a consensus that our recovery will take a long time,” she said.