Frontier Airlines adds new routes to P.R. representing $39M boost

Low-cost airline, Frontier Airlines, today announced three non-stop destinations to/from San Juan, P.R. with the restart of flights to Miami and the only nonstop service to both Long Island, New York and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., airline and Puerto Rico Tourism Co. officials announced.

The three new routes will begin in April. The carrier already offers nonstop flights to Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Orlando, said Sean Morahan, director of airport operations for Frontier Airlines.

“Since we started service in San Juan last June, the Puerto Rican community has welcomed our proposal of ‘Low Fares, Done Right’,” he said. “We are committed to making flights are accessible to everyone and excited about expanding to serve more destinations and the only nonstop flight to Long Island and Raleigh-Durham.”

“We hope to continue assisting in the recovery process of the Island of Enchantment with some of the lowest rates in the industry and a great travel experience,” he said.

The airline will use an Airbus A320 for the new flights, which sits 180 passengers. Once the expanded service begins, it will represent some 33,000 visitors, who are expected to inject $26 million into the island’s economy. These flights will operate for about 10 months until between September and November, with the possibility to extend its operation.

Meanwhile, the flight to and from Miami will represent an additional 17,700 visitors to Puerto Rico, who are expected to generate another $13.9 million into the economy. It will compete with American Airlines for the route.

“We thank Frontier Airlines for expanding its routes on the island. The arrival of new flights reaffirms the recovery and strengthening that Puerto Rico is showing as a destination,” said Tourism Co. Acting Executive Director Carla Campos. “It also shows the international tourism market that the island retains the qualities and conditions that give airlines confidence to operate.”