Ford records ‘solid start’ to ’18 in P.R., increasing its total sales by 33%

Automaker Ford reported a “solid start to 2018″ in Puerto Rico, registering a 33 percent increase in sales for the month of January, compared to 2017, company officials said.

Meanwhile, it doubled the sales of its F-150 pickup and Ford Mustang, the company announced in the framework of the special edition of the Puerto Rico International Auto Show at the Plaza Las Américas mall in Hato Rey.

Even with the current challenging times in the local market, Ford also recorded positive results at the end of 2017, when its retail sales increased by 14 percent and several of its models remained leaders in their segments, company officials said.

In the sports car segment, Ford Mustang leads with 65 percent of the segment’s share. Puerto Rico follows the global trend, since the Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports car in the world.

The pickup segment registered a 35.1 percent increase and the Ford F Series increased 63 percent in sales versus 2016. It also garnered 8.5 percent of the segment and is the leader with 49.3 percent share. Furthermore, the F Series has been the best-selling pickup in the United States for the last 40 years.

While the minivans segment declined by .3 percent at the local industry level, Ford Transit Connect increased 10.9 percent in units sold versus 2016, nabbing a 40 percent share of the segment

In the vans segment, which increased by 16.6 percent in the industry, Ford Transit leads with 84 percent share. Ford E Series is the second in the segment, with a 10 percent share.

“In these challenging times in Puerto Rico, we remain focused on offering smart vehicles and services that customers value; in presenting mobility and connection solutions; and generating strategic alliances that help the consumer; while contributing to a strong local automotive industry that significantly supports the economic growth and recovery of the island,” said Luz Elena del Castillo, Ford’s managing director for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

An example of strategic alliance is the special offer the company launched together with Reliable Financial after Hurricane María, which has being extended to this year and was recently joined by Popular Auto.

“Unlike other offers in the market that postpone the start of loan payments, Ford literally pays three months of the loan, three months that the client will never have to pay,” said del Castillo.

As in previous years, Ford is presenting at PRIAS, where it has an area displaying three of its SUVs: Ford Explorer, Escape and Edge. These last two registered a 20 percent increase in sales for the month of January.

It also includes, as part of the Ford Performance line, the most recent model of its F-150 Raptor, one of the most admired trucks of the brand, and one of its great icons, the Ford Mustang.

From its luxury line, the exhibition includes the all-new and redesigned Lincoln Navigator and the iconic Continental sedan.

Different interactive dynamics are presented on the booth, such as an augmented reality application to discover about the design and technology features of Ford vehicles, including advanced driver assistance, communication and entertainment features aimed at improving their safety, connection and driving experience.