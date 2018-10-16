P.R. International Auto show marks 20th anniversary at Plaza Las Américas

October 16, 2018 214

The island’s main motor vehicle distributors will come together at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center through Oct. 28 to showcase their 2019 models during the Puerto Rico International Auto Show, or PRIAS.

The 20th edition of the annual event will feature Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Honda, Infiniti, Jeep, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo’s latest models.

The many attractions of the PRIAS event include hybrid vehicles, futuristic cars and automotive novelties as well as different vehicles products, services, and accessories, as well as surprises for hundreds of thousands of visitors who take part in the event organizers called “The World’s Largest Auto Mall Show.”

Apart from serving as large-scale car exhibit, PRIAS serves as a platform for the launch of recently arrived models, which are unveiled for the first time and exclusively at the event.

Furthermore, each brand presents attractions and special guests in its exhibition area as part of the general calendar of activities, in addition to the activities that will be carried out on stage.

During this year’s opening event, PRIAS organizers paid tribute to the United Group of Automobile Importers (known as GUIA by its initials in Spanish) “for its work as a driving force for the island’s auto industry.”