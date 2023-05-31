Type to search

In-Brief

‘La Movida del Verano’ auto show returns to Plaza Las Américas

Contributor May 31, 2023
Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples is sponsoring an area showcasing “jewel cars” from the 60s.

The 20th edition of the “La Movida del Verano” car show recently opened at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center featuring a special collection of the “coolest cars” of the season, organizers said.

During the ceremony, representatives from the participating auto brands introduced the models they will be exhibiting this year, explaining why they are “ideal for summer.” The selection includes SUVs, family vehicles and sports cars that were picked not only for their functional qualities, beauty and comfort but also for their performance and safety features, technology, efficiency and performance.

The 2023 collection is made up of models from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Honda, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. It is complemented by a selection of recreational vehicles from Power Sports for adrenaline lovers.

The event wraps up June 4.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

P.R. International Auto show marks 20th anniversary at Plaza Las Américas
Contributor October 16, 2018
Ford records ‘solid start’ to ’18 in P.R., increasing its total sales by 33%
Contributor February 7, 2018
Exec: Toyota ‘bringing the passion’ out of its lineup
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 24, 2016
Hybrids, plug-ins, and reincarnations rule NY Auto Show
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 23, 2016

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This agreement is a significant step toward the growth and strengthening of the local economy, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future to support the development of new businesses.”

— Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy regarding the partnership with the Chamber of Commerce on the Alliance to Support Startups

Related Stories

P.R. International Auto show marks 20th anniversary at Plaza Las Américas
Ford records ‘solid start’ to ’18 in P.R., increasing its total sales by 33%
Exec: Toyota ‘bringing the passion’ out of its lineup
Hybrids, plug-ins, and reincarnations rule NY Auto Show
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.