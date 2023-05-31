‘La Movida del Verano’ auto show returns to Plaza Las Américas

Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples is sponsoring an area showcasing “jewel cars” from the 60s.

The 20th edition of the “La Movida del Verano” car show recently opened at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center featuring a special collection of the “coolest cars” of the season, organizers said.

During the ceremony, representatives from the participating auto brands introduced the models they will be exhibiting this year, explaining why they are “ideal for summer.” The selection includes SUVs, family vehicles and sports cars that were picked not only for their functional qualities, beauty and comfort but also for their performance and safety features, technology, efficiency and performance.

The 2023 collection is made up of models from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Honda, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. It is complemented by a selection of recreational vehicles from Power Sports for adrenaline lovers.

The event wraps up June 4.