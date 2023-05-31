Type to search

REHACE gets $4M grant to aid families affected by Hurricane Fiona

Contributor May 31, 2023
Glorymar Rivera-Báez, executive director of REHACE and a hurricane victim.

The nonprofit organization Rehaciendo Comunidades con Esperanza Inc. (REHACE) recently received a $4 million grant from the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) to be used over a two-year period to offer comprehensive case management services to 1,050 families affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

The funding is part of the institution’s commitment to the island’s recovery after multiple emergencies since 2017, said Glorymar Rivera-Báez, executive director of REHACE.

The comprehensive case management program “follows a holistic approach in which case managers connect affected families with existing resources from REHACE and other service providers in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Over the past five years, REHACE has benefited 4,000 families by providing access to medical care services, appliances, furniture, legal services and psychological and spiritual help.
“It is a very heartwarming experience to know that our services have given hope to thousands of families on the island,” said Rivera-Báez.

Among the nonprofit’s most significant achievements is the permanent repair of 1,299 homes over the past five years, she said.

“We remain committed to the well-being of communities in Puerto Rico. With this grant and the alliances we have established with multiple sectors of the country, we will reach more families who need help and who so far have not received it,” Rivera Báez said.

4 Comments

  1. Norma Lugo Bonilla May 31, 2023

    I was rejected for the 700.00 help for Fiona when wedding Rodriguez are still hanging from the roof you are invited to see for yourselves.

    Reply
  2. Norma Lugo Bonilla May 31, 2023

    welding rods still hanging from my roof and I was rejected for the 700.00 you can come and see for yourselves plus my house got flooded with the rain and a TV and clothes were ruined.

    Reply
  3. norma lugo bonilla May 31, 2023

    house flooded roof welding rods still hanging from roof and Fema still rejected my 700.00

    Reply
  4. norma lugo bonilla May 31, 2023

    rejected from Fema the 700.00 when my house was flooded and rods are still hanging from roof

    Reply

