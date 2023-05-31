REHACE gets $4M grant to aid families affected by Hurricane Fiona

Glorymar Rivera-Báez, executive director of REHACE and a hurricane victim.

The nonprofit organization Rehaciendo Comunidades con Esperanza Inc. (REHACE) recently received a $4 million grant from the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) to be used over a two-year period to offer comprehensive case management services to 1,050 families affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

The funding is part of the institution’s commitment to the island’s recovery after multiple emergencies since 2017, said Glorymar Rivera-Báez, executive director of REHACE.

The comprehensive case management program “follows a holistic approach in which case managers connect affected families with existing resources from REHACE and other service providers in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Over the past five years, REHACE has benefited 4,000 families by providing access to medical care services, appliances, furniture, legal services and psychological and spiritual help.

“It is a very heartwarming experience to know that our services have given hope to thousands of families on the island,” said Rivera-Báez.

Among the nonprofit’s most significant achievements is the permanent repair of 1,299 homes over the past five years, she said.

“We remain committed to the well-being of communities in Puerto Rico. With this grant and the alliances we have established with multiple sectors of the country, we will reach more families who need help and who so far have not received it,” Rivera Báez said.