Co-working spaces an option for displaced professionals

Many professionals are looking for ways to return to work after the devastation brought on by Hurricane María, but find themselves without an office or internet.

That said, there are many co-working spaces available for self-employed or workers displaced from their regular places of business, at reasonable rates.

Most of the co-working establishments listed below offer day-passes, which provide access to benefits such as high-speed wi-fi, conference rooms and kitchens at affordable rates.

News is my Business has compiled a list — which can be expanded with your suggestions — of such places in the San Juan metropolitan area. This media outlet urges you to call for more information, to confirm whether the facilities are up-and-running, prior to heading out.

The Atrium Business Center — Located in Puerta de Tierra in San Juan, this establishment has a special offer to help those displaced by Hurricane María. For $25, it offers use of the space at Atrium530, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., including high-speed wi-fi and parking. The fee also includes access to the work center’s amenities, including photocopies, scanning and printing. For information, call 787-289-8700.

La Colmena — A coworking space offers day passes starting at $10 for 4 hours of the use of its facilities, including high-speed wireless internet (wi-fi). Located in Bayamón. For more information, call 939-338-3436.

Comunidad de Colaboración & Innovación Social #CCIS — offers workspace at the Banco Popular Foundation’s headquarters in Hato Rey.

Engine-4 Coworking Space — Engine-4 is a 24,000 square-foot co-working space in Bayamón. The location has access through main roads PR-2 and PR-5, and is less than 5 minutes from PR-22. Free parking is available. For more information, call 787-966-7574

Piloto151 — Is offering day-passes at its temporary office in Santurce, where it is has conference room space, wi-fi connection at 1 Gigabit, and access to a kitchen with coffee, water, ice and snacks. For more information, call 787-501-2048 (OSJ)/787-729-7904 (Santurce) or write to info@piloto151.com.

co.co.haus — Is a common work space for professionals and entrepreneurs in the heart of Santurce. They offer a monthly membership that starts at $9.99 a month, which includes a day pass per month and access to its conference room at a discount. For more information, call 787-919-3175.

CoSpazio — CoSPAZIO is a coworking space that is located at the El Caribe Building, in San Juan. The facility focuses on attracting experienced professionals who will use its space for collaboration. For more information, call 787-952-1008.

Spehce Coworking — This co-working space is located on Ponce de León Ave. in San Juan, and provides a range of plans, as well as day-pass options to support people affected by the Hurricane. For more information, call 787-418-5414 or email info@spehce.com.

Editor’s Note: If you have or know about a co-working space that you would like to list, please email us at news@newsismybusiness.com.