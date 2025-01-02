Type to search

In-Brief

1st Vegan Paradise Fest to be held at Puerto Rico Convention Center

NIMB Staff January 2, 2025
The event will showcase experts in plant-based nutrition.

The event will feature workshops, plant-based dishes and products and a second-hand clothing market.

The Vegan Paradise Fest, a festival celebrating vegan food and sustainability, will be held for the first time in Puerto Rico on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Attendees can explore a variety of vegan dishes, products and workshops on sustainable practices, emphasizing the health and environmental benefits of veganism.

The event will feature experts in plant-based nutrition, including influencer Natalia Bercero, known as “Mamichanchu,” famous for her vegan recipes; plant-based product developer Christopher Suárez; and chef Jessica Colón, an expert in creating vegan dishes, who will share their knowledge with participants.

“We’re excited to present this all-vegan culinary festival. We want to offer a space for the public to discover, learn about and enjoy plant-based food and the sustainable practices that are transforming the way we eat and live. The event is designed for food lovers; you don’t have to be vegan to enjoy the experience,” said Jonathan Falcón, the event’s producer.

In addition to offering a variety of vegan dishes, the Vegan Paradise Fest will include the Vegan Paradise Academy, a series of workshops led by experts on veganism and sustainability.

Chef Loumiry Sánchez, who represented Puerto Rico on the Food Network, will oversee the academy. Featured workshop leaders include Poliniza Rey Soto, Richard Pascual, Nishka Carrasquillo Rengifo, Elian Fernández, Perla Alessandra, Dr. Joanna Fray, Karla Salinari, and Gabriela Rocafort.

As part of the festival’s sustainability focus, the event will also feature The Vint Fresh Market, which will offer second-hand and vintage clothing for purchase.

Those interested can purchase tickets at a discounted “early-bird” rate through the festival’s website until Jan. 9.

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
