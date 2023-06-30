2 Puerto Rico nonprofits get $1M to help homeless veterans reenter workforce

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Administered by the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program provides funding for three years to support the delivery of services to homeless veterans and those at risk of homelessness. (Credit: Amarosy | Dreamstime.com)

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of more than $58 million in grants supporting the efforts of organizations that help homeless veterans overcome barriers to reentering the workforce and finding meaningful employment.

The announcement includes continuation grants to two Puerto Rico nonprofits: Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados Inc. in Caguas, which received $499,949; and Family Endeavors Inc., operating as Endeavors, in San Juan, which received $498,326.

The grants awarded will provide more than $28 million for 72 new three-year grants. VETS is also providing an additional $29 million to 87 organizations in their second or third years of the program.

“Upholding our responsibility to our veterans is central to the Unity Agenda outlined in President Biden’s State of the Union address,” said the assistant secretary for Veterans’ Employment and Training, James D. Rodríguez.

“The grants we’ve announced will help homeless veterans and those at risk of being homeless secure good jobs with benefits and support efforts focused on building an inclusive economy,” he added.

The HVRP awards grants competitively to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies, nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, and faith-based and community organizations.

Through the program’s services, veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness can learn occupational skills, gain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities, and receive job search and placement assistance.