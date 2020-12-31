20/22 Act Society donates $1M+ to 30 Puerto Rico nonprofits

The donation to the Boys & Girls Club helped expand services and offer the educational help that children need so much during the pandemic.

The 20/22 Act Society announced a record in the distribution of funds among this year helping more than 30 nonprofit organizations on the island that shared $1,085,000 in 2020.

“Since 2013 we have made a strong commitment to support charitable organizations in the Puerto Rican community,” said Robb Rill, founder of The 20/22 Act Society. “This year despite all the difficulties that arose, we were able to impact over 30 organizations, by offering the financial support they needed so badly to continue their commendable work.”

“Our commitment is for our members to be net contributors to the island through employment, investment, and charitable contribution,” he said.

Of the organizations to which the foundation contributes, those that work for health care and well-being stand out, due to the relevance they have during the period of health emergency that is experienced worldwide, he said.

Organizations that received donations during this year were: Ángeles Vivientes; Asociación Puertorriqueña Pro-Bienestar de la Familia; Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico; Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare; Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos; Centros Sor Isolina Ferré; Chabbad of Puerto Rico; United Way; Fundación Asistencia Centro de Trauma; Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús; Fundación Hospital Pediátrico; Fundación Kinesis; FUNDESCO; Habitat for Humanity; Hogar Cuna San Cristóball; Hogar Mis Primeros Pasos; Hogar Santa María Eufracia; Humane Society of Puerto Rico; Jane Stern Library; Karma Honey Project; Limpiar Puerto Rico Inc.; Puerto Rico Alliance of Companion Animals; San Juan Community; Santuario San Francisco de Asís; Sato Project; Save a Gato; Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer; Sr. Clair Foundation; Stefano Foundation; VIDAS; Voces Coalición de Vacunación de Puerto Rico; World Computer Exchange; and Young Life of Puerto Rico.

Ana Ivette Santiago, Director of Institutional Development of the Fundación Hogar Niñito Jesús, said the nonprofit was able to “maintain the efficient operation that otherwise would not have been possible while continuing with the professionalization of the staff and direct service to the children.”

Meanwhile, Patricia de la Torre, senior development leader at Boys & Girls Clubs said the support has “helped them to expand services and offer the educational help that our children need so much during the pandemic.”

Voces Coalición de Vacunación CEO Lilliam Rodríguez said, “their help has been important and much more at this time where resources are needed to continue educating the people about the importance of vaccination and general health well-being.”

“In the historic moment that we live in, these grants are of vital importance in accordance with the mission of our foundation,” Rill continued. “We’re grateful to our members, partners and collaborators who have gone out of their way to achieve this. It’s a great way to end a difficult year and know our contributions have a meaningful impact.”

