20/22 Act Society donates $50K to Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño

Members of the 20/22 Act Society join leaders of Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño on their recent visit to the site of the Children’s Learning Center.

The 20/22 Act Society recently donated $50,000 to Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño during a visit to the facility and the Children’s Learning Center construction project, which the institution hopes to complete in June.

During the visit, Enid Concepción, executive director of the 20/22 Act Society of Dorado, toured the institution with Chairman Ralphie Pagán, other board members and staff. They visited the different service areas and reviewed plans for the learning center.

“The members of the 20/22 Act Society are extremely pleased to be able to contribute to the great work of the Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño. With almost a century offering services, the Sociedad has been decisive in the health and quality of life of many children,” said Concepción.

“This expansion responds to the needs that the institution currently has and the goal of expanding the services provided. We are more than proud to do our part in this beautiful project for children,” said Concepción.

The learning center’s mission is to offer an educational alternative at the preschool level, integrating therapeutic services according to the needs of participants, with support for their parents and/or caregivers.

“We’re very grateful for the visit of The 20/22 Act Society of Dorado and that they have chosen us for this important donation that helps us make our construction project possible. The goal of the project, once completed, is to be able to offer services to up to 120 children,” said Pagán.

“The Children’s Learning Center currently serves a maximum of 55 children from 2 years old to 5 years and 11 months, with some type of diagnosis within the autism spectrum level 1 or 2, sensory issues, learning disabilities, language disorders and/or social communication disorders,” he said.

The new section of the learning center is expected to be inaugurated during the centennial celebration of Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño Inc.