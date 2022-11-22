200 Arecibo families get ‘Love Box’ to make Thanksgiving meal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Volunteers deliver the boxes to Arecibo families, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Planet Fitness announced it will collaborate with the “Caja de Amor” (“Love Box”) program, run by nonprofit Dream Center Esperanza, to donate a box of food to 200 families in the El Cotto community, in Arecibo, for the Thanksgiving Day celebration.

The Boys and Girls Club of Arecibo participated in the delivery of the boxes, which included food items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, included rice, beans, vegetables, potatoes, and turkey or pork.

“We’re proud to be able to contribute to this effort. We have a great opportunity to help our community, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Arecibo and Dream Center,” said Philip Amato, CEO of Easy Mile Fitness, a franchise of Planet Fitness.

Dream Center Esperanza is a nonprofit community outreach entity dedicated to helping children and adults in Arecibo who are experiencing difficulties.