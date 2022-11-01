’22 Enactus World Cup draws 3K visitors from 55 countries to Puerto Rico

The World Cup 2002 is already underway. (PRNewsPhoto/Enactus, Scott Indermaur)

Enactus Puerto Rico, a social entrepreneurship organization for university students and part of a global network with presence in more than 35 countries, is hosting the Enactus World Cup 2022, which is expected to pump $4 million into the local economy.

The event being held in Puerto Rico for the first time drawing some 3,000 participants from 55 countries. Attendees include university students, academics, business leaders, and government officials.

“We have worked tirelessly to offer an event that sets new precedents, with experiences of cultural immersion, business networking, and competitions in a collaborative spirit. Being the first in-person World Cup after COVID-19, it becomes more relevant and there is a lot of expectation,” said Rosa Hernández, chairwoman of the Board of Enactus Puerto Rico.

“We’re sure that we will make history and convey to the world our spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the extraordinary talent that our Puerto Rico has,” said Hernández.

The event’s economic impact on the island includes booking of some 2,000 hotel nights during and after the competition, more than 3,500 nights in individual rental spaces before and after the event throughout the island, and the creation of more than 150 direct and more than 750 indirect jobs, organizers said.

The students, who have already won the competition in their respective countries, will present the best social innovation projects to compete with the rest of the Enactus chapters for the world title.

The University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez team, champion of Enactus Puerto Rico 2022, will represent the island with its projects Limitless, which provides employment opportunities to people with functional diversity, and Reco (Repurposed Coffee), a social enterprise that reuses coffee flour waste as a base for commercial products.

The event comprises sustainability forums, thematic competitions, and the grand finale to proclaim the world champion.

One of the competitions, the 77 Seconds Film Festival, has drawn 175 projects. Two of the Enactus in Puerto Rico’s films were selected as finalists, organizers confirmed.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico has secured six slots to pitch their entrepreneurial projects before more than 60 local and US investors, during the “Venture Pitch – Demo Day” event.