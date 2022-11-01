Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship to award up to $40K per student

Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced the opening of the third call for the Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship, which can award students up to $40,000 for four years.

This scholarship, established under the Youth Development Program, seeks to foster the development of young people between 18 and 29 years old who wish to continue a university career, technical or vocational course.

The scholarship is divided into two categories. The first category is for students studying a technical or vocational career, who will be awarded up to $10,000 for two years.

The second is for high school students with financial needs and who study careers that are difficult to recruit, including construction, manufacturing, health care and technology, who will receive up to $40,000 for four years.

“A fundamental part of our Strategic Framework for Economic Development is the formation of a bank of human talent with high quality knowledge, leadership and management capabilities,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“Thanks to this scholarship, we provide our young people with the necessary tools to invest and maximize their professional development and growth,” said Cidre.

Last year, some 27 scholarships were awarded representing an investment of $1 million.

“It meant a blessing and a relief for me and my family, and thanks to this scholarship I can continue my studies to achieve the goals I have set for myself to fulfill my purpose in Puerto Rico,” said Paola Del Valle, student of Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing at the University of Puerto Rico Campus in Río Piedras.

The requirements to apply for scholarships are to be between 18 and 29 years old, have an average of 2.50 for vocational students and 3.00 for students of economic need and who study careers of difficult recruitment.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can access the DDEC website and download the application documents and participation requirements.

The deadline is Dec. 9, 2022, and applicants must submit their applications via email.

The Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship is a distinction to young Puerto Ricans to continue the legacy of the former executive director of the Industrial Development Company, and who has been recognized as the promoter of the transformation of Puerto Rican society, from an agricultural to a highly industrialized one.