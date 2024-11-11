3 Puerto Rican chefs to represent island at Taste of the Caribbean

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scheduled for Nov. 18-20, the event is the region’s gathering for culinary excellence.

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced the culinary teams for this year’s “Taste of the Caribbean” event, taking place from Nov. 18 to 20 at Florida International University’s Kovens Conference Center.

Three chefs from Puerto Rico — Kevin Sánchez (Verdanza Hotel), Neftalí Carrero (Restaurante Julio César) and José “Yeye” Ortega (Fairmont El San Juan Hotel) — will represent the island as senior chef, pastry chef and bartender, respectively.

The event features friendly competition and educational sessions to help food and beverage professionals hone their skills and increase the value of their businesses, organizers noted.

This year’s participating teams will also include representatives from Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bonaire, Turks & Caicos, St. Lucia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Taste of the Caribbean is not only a premier event for showcasing Caribbean culinary talent, but also a valuable opportunity for professional development,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma.

“Food and beverage professionals can refine their skills through specialized workshops, learn from industry leaders, and stay ahead of culinary trends, all while contributing to the growth and global recognition of Caribbean cuisine,” she added.

The three-day event will conclude with the Taste of the Caribbean Awards, recognizing outstanding culinary talent with titles like “Caribbean Chef of the Year,” “Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year,” “Caribbean Bartender of the Year,” “Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year,” and the top honor, “Caribbean National Team of the Year.”