Type to search

In-Brief

3 Puerto Rican chefs to represent island at Taste of the Caribbean

NIMB Staff November 11, 2024
The event features friendly competition and educational sessions to help food and beverage professionals hone their skills.

Scheduled for Nov. 18-20, the event is the region’s gathering for culinary excellence.

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced the culinary teams for this year’s “Taste of the Caribbean” event, taking place from Nov. 18 to 20 at Florida International University’s Kovens Conference Center.

Three chefs from Puerto Rico — Kevin Sánchez (Verdanza Hotel), Neftalí Carrero (Restaurante Julio César) and José “Yeye” Ortega (Fairmont El San Juan Hotel) — will represent the island as senior chef, pastry chef and bartender, respectively.

The event features friendly competition and educational sessions to help food and beverage professionals hone their skills and increase the value of their businesses, organizers noted.

This year’s participating teams will also include representatives from Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bonaire, Turks & Caicos, St. Lucia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Taste of the Caribbean is not only a premier event for showcasing Caribbean culinary talent, but also a valuable opportunity for professional development,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma.

“Food and beverage professionals can refine their skills through specialized workshops, learn from industry leaders, and stay ahead of culinary trends, all while contributing to the growth and global recognition of Caribbean cuisine,” she added.

The three-day event will conclude with the Taste of the Caribbean Awards, recognizing outstanding culinary talent with titles like “Caribbean Chef of the Year,” “Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year,” “Caribbean Bartender of the Year,” “Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year,” and the top honor, “Caribbean National Team of the Year.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

The design of memorable customer experiences: A strategic approach
Contributor September 24, 2024
Toyota opens call for innovation competition
NIMB Staff August 23, 2024
Enactus Puerto Rico selects 2 winners during Social Enterprise Week 2024
NIMB Staff August 21, 2024
Puerto Rico to host 2024 World Robotics Olympics in October
NIMB Staff August 7, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“We could not be prouder of these results and what they mean for the lives and livelihoods of so many throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

 

In addition to showing what cruise tourism brings to these destinations’ economies, many of the study’s findings will also serve as the foundation of building further mutual success between cruise lines and destination stakeholders.

 

— Michele Paige, CEO of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association

Related Stories

The design of memorable customer experiences: A strategic approach
Toyota opens call for innovation competition
Enactus Puerto Rico selects 2 winners during Social Enterprise Week 2024
Puerto Rico to host 2024 World Robotics Olympics in October
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.