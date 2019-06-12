30 public school students to participate in ‘Internado Claro’ internship program

June 12, 2019 113

The Department of Education and telecommunications service provider Claro announced a collaborative partnership through which 30 high school students will participate in the company’s “Internado Claro” professional internship program.

The initiative seeks to provide “valuable experience” in the field of study the students have chosen in their vocational school. Students will work during the summer in several of Claro’s divisions.

“We’re pleased to continue to support the Department of Education in initiatives like this that complement the education and professional development of students in the public school system,” said Claro Presidentt Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“We hope the experience at Claro is valuable for these young people, that it helps them learn more about the professional area they have chosen and provide them with the difficult of defining the way they want to go in more advanced studies,” he said.

With this initiative, Claro opens a collaboration between schools and private enterprise. Students will be assigned to the areas of accounting, sales and corporate services, administrative assistant, electricity, automotive technology and maintenance of computers and mobile devices.

“We’re grateful to Claro for always supporting our students with partnerships that are for their development and to increase their skills,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eligio Pérez-Hernández.

“We know that this experience will be very significant for our students and their families. They will acquire work experience that will train them better and they will be able to develop useful tools for their studies,” he said.

This initiative joins several efforts Claro has established with the Department of Education.